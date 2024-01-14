United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $881.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

