WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

