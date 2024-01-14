Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $290.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.00.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
