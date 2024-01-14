UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.59.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $617.15 million, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.62.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

