Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.