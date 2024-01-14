Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

