Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $24.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,100. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

