Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 2.43. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

