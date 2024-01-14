Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of ATSG opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

