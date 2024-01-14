Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $76.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

BUD stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.