Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:AMAM opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,552,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,040,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Articles

