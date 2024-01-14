AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $188.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.