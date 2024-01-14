Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

