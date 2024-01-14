Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

