Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.22.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

