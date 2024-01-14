Mizuho Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

