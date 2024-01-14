CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $320.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $283.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,722.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $290.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

