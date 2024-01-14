Citigroup Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,952 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

