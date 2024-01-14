William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.67.

BIIB opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

