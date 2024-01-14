OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

