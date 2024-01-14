StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.55. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. As a group, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

