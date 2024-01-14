StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.1 %

NURO stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

