StockNews.com Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

