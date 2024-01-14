Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
