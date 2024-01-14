Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

