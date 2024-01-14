voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.