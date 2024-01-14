Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE UI opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

