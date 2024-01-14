StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after buying an additional 778,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

