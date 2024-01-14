Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.25.

ALL opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

