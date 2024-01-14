Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

