AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

