Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.12.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile



Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

