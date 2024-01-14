BMO Capital Markets Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

