Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

