AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

