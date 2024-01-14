Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

PK stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

