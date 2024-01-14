National Bankshares Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.58. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.76. The stock has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

