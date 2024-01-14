Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 98.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 16.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

