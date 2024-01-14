Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.65.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$80,869.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $472,498 and sold 75,134 shares valued at $888,954. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

