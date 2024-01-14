National Bankshares Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.65.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1187739 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

