S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £143,325 in Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($28.11), for a total transaction of £143,325 ($182,695.98).

S&U Trading Down 4.5 %

LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £255.15 million, a P/E ratio of 777.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 47.78, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. S&U plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,995 ($25.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.75.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

