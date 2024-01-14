Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £149.28 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($190.29).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($188.45).

Rotork Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:ROR opened at GBX 313.40 ($3.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,611.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.15. Rotork plc has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.40).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

