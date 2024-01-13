Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. 11,461,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

