Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NFLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

