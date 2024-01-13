Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.