Stableford Capital II LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 13,218,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

