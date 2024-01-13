Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,582 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Target worth $136,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

