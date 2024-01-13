Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 13,218,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

