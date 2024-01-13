CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,315 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

