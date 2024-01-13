Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

