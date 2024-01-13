CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 381.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.1% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.1% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

T traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.